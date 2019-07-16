John R. Talbott is a best-selling author whose 10 books predicted the housing crash in the U.S. in 2006, the ensuing global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and, before that, the high-tech collapse of 2000. For the last five years he has taught finance, accounting and economics at an international business school.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-