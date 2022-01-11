Emily Hopkins is an Abrams Reporting Fellow at ProPublica.

Before joining ProPublica, Hopkins was an investigative reporter for The Indianapolis Star. In 2020, their work exposed deep flaws in Indiana’s nursing home system that allowed county hospitals to access more than $1 billion in Medicaid funds meant for nursing home care. The series prompted the resignation of Marion County’s top health official and major reforms to how the state regulates long-term care funding. The investigation won an IRE Medal and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

Hopkins is based in Chicago.