Dylan Rodríguez is a professor at the University of California (UC), Riverside; an inaugural 2020 Freedom Scholar; president of the American Studies Association (2020-2021); and recent chair of the UC Riverside Academic Senate (2016-2020). He is the author of three books, most recently White Reconstruction: Domestic Warfare and the Logic of Racial Genocide (Fordham University Press, 2021). Follow Dylan on Twitter: @dylanrodriguez.
Dylan Rodríguez
May 03, 2021