Daniel Golden

Journalist and author Daniel Golden is a Boston-based senior editor at ProPublica. Golden has been instrumental in three Pulitzer Prizes, two as an editor and one as a reporter. He co-edited a ProPublica series on Latin American asylum-seekers caught between the US government and the MS-13 gang, which won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for feature writing. Before joining ProPublica in October 2016, he worked as managing editor for education and enterprise at Bloomberg News.

Truthout
September 28, 2019