Bilal Zenab Ahmed is a freelance journalist and a Ph.D. student at SOAS University of London, studying the history of bodily violence, terrorism, military operations and capital accumulation in Northwest Pakistan. Zenab has been published in The Guardian, as well as Jacobin, Verso Books and Souciant, where they worked as an associate editor for several years. Follow Zenab on Twitter or Facebook.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
