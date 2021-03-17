Aysha Akhtar, MD, MPH, is a double-board certified neurologist and preventive medicine specialist, and is the president and CEO of the Center for Contemporary Sciences, which is catalyzing the development of human-specific testing methods. She is a veteran, a former commander in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, and worked a decade with the Food and Drug Administration, most recently in the Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats, implementing studies on vaccine effectiveness and safety and developing national preparedness strategies for pandemic threats.
