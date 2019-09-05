Alex Adams is a critical writer and novelist living and working in the U.K. His critical work is about the literary, filmic and popular cultural representation of political torture. His newest book, How to Justify Torture: Inside the Ticking Bomb Scenario, (Repeater Books) comes out September 10, 2019.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-