Author Bios
Julie Margetta Morgan is a fellow at the Roosevelt Institute. Julie most recently served as a senior program officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Prior to joining Gates, she was a senior policy advisor to Senator Elizabeth Warren, where she was responsible for developing and implementing policy proposals on a range of education … Continued
Daniel Hornung is a student at Yale Law School and previously worked in the Obama White House as special assistant to the president and senior policy advisor.
Brittany Farr is a student at Yale Law School and holds a PhD in communication from the University of Southern California.
Dennis Carter is a senior news editor for Rewire.News, where he oversees regional coverage and federal policy coverage.
Johanna Bozuwa is a research associate for The Next System Project at the Democracy Collaborative. Her research focuses on transitioning from the extractive, fossil-fuel economy to an economy of resilient and equitable communities based on energy democracy.
Raymond Arke joined the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) as a reporting intern in January 2019. He graduated in December 2018 from Duquesne University with a Bachelor’s in political science. Prior to joining CRP, Raymond served as news editor and, most recently, editor-in-chief for The Duquesne Duke, Duquesne’s independent student newspaper. He grew up in … Continued
Suzanna Martinez is an academic researcher at the University of California, San Francisco.
Sydney mostly works on securing your email delivery through STARTTLS Everywhere, but sometimes she does Certbot-y things and writes angsty blog posts. She also likes doing and writing puzzles, distributing databases for no good reason and hand-pulling noodles. She has a deep love for security and noodles.
Renea Baek Goddard is a journalism student with experience reporting statewide news for local nonprofit media in the southern US. She moved there from South Korea and now works as a resident advisor at Lucie’s Place, a shelter for homeless LGBT youth. Follow her on Twitter: @_unpeachy.
Olivia Alperstein is the deputy director of communications and policy at Progressive Congress. Her prior experience includes work in development, legal organizations, political campaigns and not-for-profit advocacy.