Had a previously gerrymandered map been allowed to remain, Wisconsin voters’ preferences would have been ignored.

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A new analysis of election data suggests that, had a Republican gerrymandered map in Wisconsin remained in place for this year’s midterm races, it would have blocked the state’s “blue wave” of Democratic victories — enabling the GOP to maintain control of the legislature despite most voters’ preferences.

The midterm elections in Wisconsin, like in many other states, resulted in a Democratic “trifecta,” with Democrat David Crowley winning the governor’s race and the party wresting control of both the Assembly and Senate. It’s the first time that Democrats have had a trifecta in that state since 2008.

The result of the statewide legislative races means that Democrats will have a 53-46 seat majority in the Assembly in January. That result mirrors Crowley’s statewide performance, as he defeated U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R) by 54 percent to 46 percent.

Those results wouldn’t have happened, however, were it not for a series of events that dismantled maps drawn by legislative Republicans over the past 15 years, which gave them a significant advantage over Democrats by making most districts noncompetitive.

Liberal victories in statewide Supreme Court races led to that court reexamining the maps drawn by Republicans. In 2023, the court ruled they were illegal gerrymanders, and ordered new maps to be submitted by interested parties, including by Gov. Tony Evers’s (D) office and the Republican-held legislature. But before those proposals could be examined by the court, Evers and the Republicans agreed on compromise maps for the Senate and Assembly, passing them into law in 2024.

Had the court ruled differently in 2023, and had those new maps never come to pass, “the will of the majority of Wisconsin voters would still not be reflected in their Legislature” in this year’s midterm elections, a joint analysis from the Election Law Clinic at Harvard Law School and Wisconsin-based Law Forward found.

That analysis, published on Monday, examined election data from this year’s midterms, but placed voters’ partisan preferences into models using the old maps’ borders. “Even if Democrats had performed at 2026 levels, the Republican Party would have held a 61-38 majority of 23 seats in the Assembly,” likely resulting in Republicans maintaining control of the state legislature, the analysis concluded.

The analysis suggested that researchers’ findings provided ample argument for reforming the redistricting process.

“Wisconsin’s experience from 2011-2026 demonstrates the need for fundamental and sweeping reform in Wisconsin, as well as nationally, to ban the partisan gerrymandering of state legislative districts to prevent such efforts in the future,” the analysis said.

Doug Poland, an attorney for Law Forward, reiterated the analysis’s points in an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio.

“Yes, there was a wave election [for Democrats], and it was big. But guess what? As big as it was, if we had had those heavily gerrymandered districts, it wouldn’t have been enough to overcome the gerrymander,” Poland said. “And that’s the lesson to draw from this.”

Amid mid-census redistricting that Republicans initiated last year in hopes of diminishing likely losses in this year’s midterms, a group of Democrats submitted legislation to reform the process.

Among other provisions, the Redistricting Reform Act of 2025 would have required states to establish commissions that represent, in equal fashion, the top two political parties that won previous state legislative races. The bill also called for a ban on any state redistricting commission drawing maps between U.S. Census cycles, unless a court found that their previous maps were crafted unlawfully.

Voters likely would have supported that bill’s aims, and could back a similar bill if Democrats introduce one next year. An Economist/YouGov poll in April asked respondents their views on partisan gerrymandering, questioning whether political parties in charge of state legislatures should be allowed to intentionally draw maps favoring themselves. According to the poll, only 7 percent of Americans said that should be permitted, while 71 percent said parties shouldn’t be allowed to have that map-drawing advantage.

A Change Research poll, conducted after Election Day earlier this month, found that 75 percent of voters oppose mid-decade gerrymandering, while only 14 percent say they are fine with the practice continuing.

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