Democrats Win in Districts Redrawn in Gerrymandering Efforts Pushed by Trump

Democrats won seats in at least 12 districts that Republicans had redrawn in large-scale gerrymandering efforts.

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On Tuesday, Democrats won seats in at least 12 districts that Republicans had redrawn in large-scale gerrymandering efforts pushed by President Donald Trump and the GOP over the past year and a half.

Last summer, Trump pushed Republican-led states to redraw congressional maps in favor of the Republican Party, and to prevent a loss of power in the midterm elections. He first called on Texas Republicans to redistrict, and (now outgoing) Republican Gov. Greg Abbott obliged, redrawing boundaries based on race. In November 2025, a federal district court panel placed a temporary block on Abbott’s new map, ruling that there was evidence of racial gerrymandering. But the right-leaning Supreme Court reversed this decision, and allowed Abbott’s redistricted map to proceed for the midterm election.

North Carolina followed, redrawing its congressional maps in October 2025. Trump continued to pressure state legislatures, even threatening a campaign against Republicans in Indiana who didn’t support his project of gerrymandering.

Earlier this year, outgoing Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Republican-controlled legislature redrew the state’s congressional map, redrawing four Democratic-held U.S. House districts to favor Republican candidates. In their redistricting in April, Republicans had “eliminated districts around Democratic-leaning cities,” and broken up Democratic-leaning areas around other cities, The New York Times explained.

But as of Thursday, amid the larger rebuke of Trump and the Republican party, Democrats in each of those four Florida districts — Kathy Castor, Pia Dandiya, Darren Soto, and Jared Moskowitz — have beaten or are poised to beat their Republican opponents.

In North Carolina, Republican legislatures had redrawn congressional lines before both the 2024 and 2026 elections, aiming to secure 11 of the state’s 14 districts for Republicans — but instead, Democrats won 9 of the 14 seats, with three still uncalled as of Thursday.

In Texas, gerrymandering converted five Democratic-held districts in 2025. Democrats nonetheless won four of those five seats.

In Alabama, Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures won reelection despite redistricting efforts that were deemed racist by the Supreme Court.

“We know what happened with this district,” Figures said in his victory speech on Tuesday. “We know about the redistricting efforts. We know what the district was, what the district is now. But we had a job to do, and so we put our hands to the plow and we did not look backwards. We kept moving forward.”

The mid-decade redistricting effort by Republicans was unusual — districts usually redraw congressional maps only at the start of each decade — and pointed to Republicans’ awareness of the drop in support for Trump and his administration. Nonetheless, Republicans found the defeats Tuesday worse than they anticipated.

Tuesday’s victories marked a widespread rejection of Trump’s rule, as well as a vote against Islamophobia and in favor of more solidarity with Palestine. However, grassroots efforts will still be needed to push the Democrats to enact a progressive alternative.

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