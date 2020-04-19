Warren Slams Trump for Supporting Protests Against Stay-at-Home Orders

Democratic lawmakers have joined with advocacy groups in criticizing President Donald Trump for encouraging recent protests against stay-at-home orders enacted by state and local governments in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who accused the president of using the COVID-19 crisis to garner voter support.

In a Saturday appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” the Massachusetts Democrat declared that during this crisis, Trump has failed in his responsibility to keep Americans safe.

“He has failed abysmally in that, and he has also failed just in the notion of what he’s telling people, saying liberate, free Michigan, Virginia, encouraging people to come out and trying to turn this health crisis into a political rally for himself,” Warren told host Joy Reid, referencing Trump’s Friday tweets about the protests.

“That is absolutely the wrong kind of leadership,” Warren said. “It is the kind of leadership that puts lives at risk, and it is the kind of leadership that undermines the very strength of this country.”

After dozens of demonstrators on-foot and thousands of people in their vehicles descended on the Michigan Capitol Wednesday with signs that read “Liberty once lost is lost forever” and “Security without liberty is called prison” to protest Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) called the event “inexcusable.”

Dingell added to her criticism of the “Operation Gridlock” protest during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC’s “Weekends With Alex Witt.” The congresswoman emphasized the importance of preventing more deaths from COVID-19 and urged against politicizing the pandemic and containment measures.

As for Trump encouraging the protests throughout the country, Dingell warned “adding this kind of kerosene to a tinderbox is very dangerous” and said that she connected with “a lot of people on both sides of the aisle” to express her concerns and call for political unity in the fight against the pandemic.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.