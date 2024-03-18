Warren Says Trump Will “Try to Ban Abortion Nationwide” If He Regains Power

In an interview Sunday, Trump said he will be deciding “pretty soon” on a specific abortion policy for his campaign.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren warned Sunday that Donald Trump will aggressively pursue a national abortion ban if elected to another term after the former president and presumptive 2024 GOP nominee boasted about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — a move that opened the floodgates for draconian attacks on reproductive rights across the country.

Trump nominated three of the five Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe in 2022, and he stacked lower federal courts with far-right extremists.

In a Fox News interview that aired Sunday, Trump said the justices “did something that from a lot of standpoints is extremely good” and repeated commonplace right-wing lies that Democrats support infanticide — claims that are frequently used to justify further rollbacks of reproductive freedoms. Next week, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case brought by right-wing groups that could dramatically weaken access to medication abortion.

The former president said he will be deciding “pretty soon” on a specific abortion policy for his 2024 campaign for the White House. The New York Times reported last month that Trump has told advisers and allies that he “likes the idea of a 16-week national abortion ban with three exceptions, in cases of rape or incest, or to save the life of the mother.”

Asked during the Fox News interview whether he thinks a 16-week abortion ban would be “politically acceptable,” Trump responded, “We’re gonna find out.”

Trump’s campaign previously dismissed the Times reporting as “fake news.”

Trump on if a national 16 week abortion ban would be politically acceptable: "We're gonna find out."



He then lies about Democrats supporting the murder of born babies. pic.twitter.com/B5e41m9ftm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2024

Warren (D-Mass.) said in response that “Donald Trump is proud that he overturned Roe v. Wade, he’s proud he ripped away a fundamental freedom from millions of women, and if he regains power, he will go even further and try to ban abortion nationwide.”

“By overturning Roe, Trump put judges and politicians in the driver’s seat of women and their families’ most personal healthcare decisions,” said Warren. “He opened the door to even more extreme restrictions on our freedoms: criminalizing doctors, passing bans with no exceptions, and restricting access to IVF — and he brags about it.”

“Trump said we’re going to find out if the country will accept his plans for a national abortion ban, and he’s right,” the senator added. “He’s going to find out this November when the majority of Americans who support reproductive freedom turn out to send President Biden and Vice President Harris back to the White House and remind Donald Trump that we will not go back — not now, not ever.”

Right-wing groups, including the coalition known as Project 2025, have been working for months on a range of proposals that would further curtail reproductive freedoms at the federal level and undercut people’s ability to receive basic medical care.

“In emerging plans that involve everything from the EPA to the Federal Trade Commission to the Postal Service, nearly 100 anti-abortion and conservative groups are mapping out ways the next president can use the sprawling federal bureaucracy to curb abortion access,” Politico reported last month. “Many of the policies they advocate are ones Trump implemented in his first term and President Joe Biden rescinded — rules that would have a far greater impact in a post-Roe landscape. Other items on the wish list are new, ranging from efforts to undo state and federal programs promoting access to abortion to a de facto national ban. But all have one thing in common: They don’t require congressional approval.”

Project 2025, a coalition of dozens of right-wing groups — including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and other anti-abortion organizations — is “drafting executive orders to roll back Biden-era policies that have expanded abortion access, such as making abortions available in some circumstances at VA hospitals,” and “collecting resumes from conservative activists interested in becoming political appointees or career civil servants and training them to use overlooked levers of agency power to curb abortion access,” according to Politico.

“Donald Trump is to blame for the ongoing abortion access crisis,” Planned Parenthood Votes said in a statement earlier this month. “Because of his first-term actions, 21 states — and counting — now ban some or all abortion; and one in three women are blocked from access in their home states. As Project 2025 makes clear, opponents will not stop until abortion is banned and out of reach in all 50 states.”

We’re not going to stand for it. Are you? You don’t bury your head in the sand. You know as well as we do what we’re facing as a country, as a people, and as a global community. Here at Truthout, we’re gearing up to meet these threats head on, but we need your support to do it: We must raise $50,000 to ensure we can keep publishing independent journalism that doesn’t shy away from difficult — and often dangerous — topics.

We can do this vital work because unlike most media, our journalism is free from government or corporate influence and censorship. But this is only sustainable if we have your support. If you like what you’re reading or just value what we do, will you take a few seconds to contribute to our work?

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.