Senate GOP Ignores Whistleblowers, Appoints Trump Lawyer to Lifetime Court Seat

Nearly every Senate Republican on Tuesday voted in favor of confirming Trump loyalist Emil Bove to a lifetime federal court seat, brushing aside whistleblowers who alleged that the Justice Department official expressed support for defying court orders and lied during his sworn judiciary committee testimony.

The final Senate vote on Bove’s confirmation to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit was 50-49, with every member of the Democratic caucus voting no. Just two Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — opposed Bove’s confirmation.

Maggie Jo Buchanan, interim executive director of the advocacy group Demand Justice, said the vote “represents some of the worst aspects of far too many elected to office in Washington — cowardice and political expediency over duty to constituents.”

“The American people want and deserve judges who are independent and fair, not ones who have done nothing to hide their political loyalties,” she added. “Bove, facing a wave of damning allegations that the overwhelming majority of Republican senators refused to take seriously, has been confirmed for one reason only: obedience to Trump.”

Tuesday’s vote came hours after The Washington Post reported that a third whistleblower had shared evidence with senators suggesting that Bove “misled lawmakers about his handling of the dismissal of public corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.”

Democratic senators demanded an investigation into the allegations before the final vote to confirm Bove, but Republicans rushed ahead with the vote anyway.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said in a statement following Tuesday’s vote that “this sham, hide-the-ball confirmation process is a new low for subservient Senate Republicans.”

“Even as the lawless Emil Bove appears to have misled the committee about multiple, credible, backstopped allegations of misconduct, this body has sunk to simply being a partisan rubber stamp for President Trump,” said Whitehouse. “Republicans have ignored whistleblower after whistleblower who bravely came forward to corroborate evidence of Bove’s misconduct.”

Whistleblower Aid, a group representing one of the Bove whistleblowers, said prior to Tuesday’s vote that Trump’s Justice Department claimed to have lost a complaint “documenting Emil Bove’s contempt for the rule of law” before finding it again on Monday.

The group noted that the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General “received an online copy of the complaint from Whistleblower Aid on May 2 and signed in a couriered copy three days later.” The complaint, according to Whistleblower Aid, “provided documentary evidence that Bove and other senior DOJ officials instructed department lawyers to violate a court order relating to the Trump administration’s immigration deportation policies.”

“They also directed DOJ lawyers to commit perjury in federal court to cover up the violation, the evidence shows,” according to the group. “Yet the office now says the documents were lost and refound only after Whistleblower Aid presented proof of submission and receipt. Evidence relevant to the Senate’s final vote on the Bove nomination has thus sat unacknowledged for almost three months, foreclosing the possibility of any meaningful investigation into a lifetime judicial appointment.”

Last month, The New York Times reported that one whistleblower — a DOJ lawyer who has since been fired — alleged that Bove said earlier this year that the Justice Department “would need to consider telling the courts ‘fuck you'” if they ruled against the Trump administration’s attempts to deport immigrants without due process.

Caroline Ciccone, president of the watchdog group Accountable.US, said Tuesday that Bove’s confirmation “should send a chill down the spine of every American.”

“Bove has shown total loyalty to Trump above the American people; refused to commit to recusing himself on cases involving the president; and is the subject of multiple whistleblower complaints,” said Ciccone. “His extreme ideological record and ethical lapses have raised grave concerns about his integrity, but that didn’t stop Republican senators from ramming his confirmation through, falling in line with Trump’s scheme of hand-selecting judges who vow personal loyalty over the rule of law.”

“Bove’s confirmation sets the stage for the president and his allies to seek out favorable rulings, no matter how unconstitutional their actions may be,” she warned. “And that is a threat to fundamental freedoms everywhere.”

