Senate GOP Blocks TSA Pay as Trump Threatens to Send ICE to Airports

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As Senate Republicans on Saturday voted against advancing a Democratic bill to pay Transportation Security Administration workers during talks over Department of Homeland Security funding, GOP President Donald Trump tried to pin the blame for the partial DHS shutdown on Democrats and threatened to flood U.S. airports with immigration agents.

The conduct of immigration agents under DHS — which oversees Customs and Border Protection as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement — in U.S. communities, particularly Minnesota’s Twin Cites, led to the partial shutdown last month, with Democrats demanding reforms after CBP and ICE agents killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

While CBP and ICE can use the extra money they got last year in Republicans’ so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act, other DHS agencies are more impacted by the shutdown, including TSA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Secret Service, and the Coast Guard. Some essential government employees have been working without pay for over a month.

Congress’ April recess is rapidly approaching. The largest federal workers union, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), warned Friday that “on March 27, about 47,000 TSA officers, 22,000 FEMA employees, 8,900 Coast Guard civilian staff, and hundreds of Border Patrol administrative personnel will miss another paycheck.”

AFGE national president Everett Kelley said that the House of Representatives and Senate “have had weeks to fix this, and they have barely been in the same building.”

“Members of Congress have walked past our TSA members at airport security checkpoints more often than they’ve met to negotiate an end to this stalemate,” he continued. “Those officers deserve to be paid for the work they do to keep those members safe. The least Congress can do for these patriotic American workers is act before legislators leave town for the weekend, or, worse, head off on a weeks-long recess.”

The Senate did meet on Saturday, when Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) argued that “it is unacceptable, unacceptable to say we will only pay TSA workers if it is attached to a bill that funds ICE with no reforms. But that’s what Republicans have done. Democrats want to pay TSA workers ASAP, no strings attached. A yes vote on my motion would start doing that.”

The vote was 41-49, with every GOP senator present voting “no.” In response, Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) declared that “Senate Republicans voted against paying TSA agents because they insist on tying TSA funding to their push to give even more money to ICE — without basic reforms.”

“That is not how this should work — and it is just plain wrong that Republicans are preventing TSA agents from getting paid while airport lines grow longer across the country,” she said. “We could fund TSA and other important parts of DHS today — while we press ahead with negotiations on ICE and Border Patrol — if Republicans stopped standing in the way.”

Trump could fix the airport crisis right now by ordering his goons in Congress to support the Dems’ bill to pay TSA agents. Instead, he’s threatening to have ICE take over American airports like a fucking lunatic. pic.twitter.com/N7EabQzKcC — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 21, 2026

Meanwhile, as Americans at various airports contend with long lines due to TSA workers quitting or calling out, Trump said on his Truth Social platform Saturday that “the Radical Left Democrats have hurt so many people with their vicious and uncaring ways. What they have done to the Department of Homeland Security, our fantastic TSA Officers, and, most importantly, the great people of our Country, is an absolute disgrace. If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before!”

“The Fascist Democrats will never protect America, but the Republicans will,” he added. “Just like the Radical Left allowed millions of Criminals to pour into our Country through their ridiculous and dangerous Open Border Policy, the Republicans closed it all down, and we now have the Strongest Border in American History. Likewise, I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!”

Responding in a statement, Congresswoman Becca Balint (D-Vt.) said: “Republicans, we need you to speak up now. This is a national security nightmare. Democrats have been trying for weeks to get TSA funded. The votes to get that done have been there since before the shutdown began. ICE has continued to have access to a massive slush fund throughout this entire shutdown, which is why they’re so readily available. Stop trying to tie additional funding for ICE to funding the rest of DHS.”

“Trump’s paramilitary army of ICE agents does not belong in our airports and is not properly trained to do this work,” added Balint. “I ask my Republican colleagues: Stop submitting to the whims of this out-of-control president. You are risking national security by your silence and complicity. YOU can put an end to this. Say something. Fund TSA. For the sake of our country, show some damn courage!”

Apparently undeterred, Trump added Sunday that “on Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all. But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work. THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great Tom Homan is in charge!!!”

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