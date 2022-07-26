News
Politics & Elections

Sanders: Democrats’ Drug Pricing Plan “Goes Nowhere Near as Far as It Should”

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders walks out of the U.S. Capitol after delivering a speech against the CHIPS Act on the floor of the Senate on July 25, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
By
Published
Share
Share via Facebook Share via Twitter Share via Email

Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders on Tuesday blasted Democrats’ watered-down drug pricing plan and suggested pharmaceutical industry lobbying weakened the proposal.

“It’s a very weak proposal. It goes nowhere near as far as it should,” Sanders (I-Vt.) told NBC News’ Sahil Kapur.

The deal unveiled earlier this month would enable Medicare to negotiate the prices of a limited number of prescription drugs. Other provisions include creating a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap for Medicare Part D beneficiaries, stopping brand-name manufacturers from blocking generic options, and penalizing companies that raise prices faster than inflation.

The plan is notably backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — who last year blocked a House-approved budget reconciliation package and said this month that he wouldn’t support new climate spending or tax hikes on the rich and large corporations.

Sanders, who pushed for a sweeping package last year and has long been a leading Medicare for All advocate, pointed to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a model for drug price negotiation.

“The American people want Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices like the VA does,” the senator said Tuesday, according to The Hill.

“The VA has been doing that for decades. The prices they pay are about half as much as Medicare. This thing will only apply to a certain number of drugs,” Sanders continued, noting that parts of the proposal would not take effect until 2026.

“So it’s a weak proposal. Is it better than nothing? I suppose,” he added of Democrats’ plan.

Sanders also took aim at industry lobbying, specifically calling out the trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). As he put it: “We’re dealing with the power of PhRMA over the Congress. They don’t lose very often.”

As Common Dreams reported last week, Big Pharma is mobilizing an army of lobbyists to tank Democrats’ drug reform plan while hiking the price of prescription medications.

“Pharma is spending millions to defeat a very modest drug pricing bill,” Sanders tweeted Friday. “Joe Manchin, who is blocking climate action, is the major recipient of fossil fuel campaign contributions. This is how a corrupt political system works.”

We don’t have much time — can you help?

With everything going on right now — from escalating white supremacy to the threat of nuclear war to the climate change-fueled disasters across the world — Truthout is working overtime to bring you the latest information as it happens.

But we’re still facing an existential threat to our survival, and we can’t keep publishing without your support. Donations are down across the board, making it absolutely imperative that we raise what we need to meet our news production costs this month.

We’ve been proudly donor-supported for two decades, but our future will depend on the action our readers take today. Whether you’re able to make a $5 monthly donation, or give more — we need you. 

Please, do what you can to help us get through this trying time. 

Donate Now