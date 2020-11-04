QAnon Candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene Projected Winner of GA Congressional Race

Marjorie Taylor Green, a QAnon-supporting Republican candidate competing for a U.S. House district in Georgia, has won her race.

CNN projected Greene the winner of her district’s election shortly after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Greene was expected to win against Democratic candidate Kevin Van Ausdal in the 14th Congressional District of Georgia, as it is an area that leans heavily Republican. Nevertheless, Greene’s win is controversial as she supports many of the false conspiracy theories associated with QAnon, whose followers spew baseless claims about President Donald Trump waging a secret war against a fictitious child “sex-trafficking” ring run by Democrats.

There is no basis of proof or truth to any such claims, and many of QAnon’s theories contain anti-Semitic and racist undertones.

Greene won the Republican primary against John Cowan back in August. Cowan, who is a supporter of Trump’s as well, sought to distance himself from his QAnon opponent during the race, attacking Greene at times for her unproven and alarming beliefs.

“She deserves a YouTube channel, not a seat in Congress,” Cowan said at the time.

After Greene’s primary win, Trump congratulated her, calling the candidate a rising star within the Republican Party.

QAnon is not the only reason that Greene is a controversial figure. After receiving a six-figure amount for a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government for her construction company, Greene donated $450,000 of her own income to subsidize her own congressional campaign.

Greene has also made a number of disparaging videos attacking Black people, Muslims and Jews.

