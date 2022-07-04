News Analysis
Proponents of the “Big Lie” Continue Push for Illegal Access to Voting Machines

Voters use socially distanced voting machines set up in the east atrium of the United Center where a polling place with 70 machines was set up for the first time on November 3, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois.
While the Janu­ary 6 commit­tee has rightly focused on the crim­inal conspir­acy to over­turn the 2020 elec­tion, it is crit­ical to remem­ber that this threat is ongo­ing, and many of the people implic­ated continue to work to under­mine future elec­tions. One of the most troub­ling connec­tions can be found in the persist­ent effort to illeg­ally access elec­tion systems that could be used in 2022 and 2024. Increased secur­ity fund­ing is needed to protect upcom­ing elec­tions, espe­cially from insider threats.

Among others, wealthy Repub­lican busi­ness­men like Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPil­low Inc., and Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Over­stock.com, have been active in the effort to over­turn the 2020 pres­id­en­tial elec­tion and are also support­ing those work­ing to gain unau­thor­ized access to elec­tion systems. While the attempts to access these systems are most imme­di­ately a concern because false claims about them have been used to spread disin­form­a­tion about the 2020 race, the efforts also pose a secur­ity risk to future elec­tions.

Secur­ity experts have long warned that giving mali­cious actors direct access to elec­tion system hard­ware is partic­u­larly danger­ous and could risk the integ­rity of elec­tions. That’s why after improp­erly accessed voting equip­ment was discovered in three states — Color­ado, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — offi­cials either seized or decer­ti­fied the equip­ment so that it could not be used in future elec­tions. When such activ­ity was recently discovered in a fourth state — Geor­gia — the secret­ary of state announced an invest­ig­a­tion and said he had already replaced key elec­tion soft­ware used in the relev­ant county.

Who is behind the effort to gain this unau­thor­ized access? In many cases, the very same people involved in the effort to over­turn the 2020 elec­tion. Perhaps most prom­in­ently, Lindell, who has been a voci­fer­ous advoc­ate for over­turn­ing the 2020 elec­tion, is also closely connec­ted to many of the people who have accessed county voting systems around the coun­try. Earlier this year, Politico repor­ted that the Janu­ary 6 commit­tee subpoenaed his phone records. He was seen at the White House after the Janu­ary 6 attack with a paper with the words “Insur­rec­tion Act” and “martial law if neces­sary” on it.

He is also linked with key play­ers seek­ing to access voting machines in Color­ado and else­where. Last August, Color­ado state offi­cials announced that a local county clerk allowed an unau­thor­ized indi­vidual into a secure facil­ity, which enabled that person to copy the hard drives of the voting equip­ment and share copies publicly. At the time the state announced it had discovered the intru­sion, the clerk, Tina Peters, was at a “cyber symposium” hosted by Lindell. Peters has since been indicted for her actions. The state decer­ti­fied all systems that were accessed and ordered the county to replace them.

Lindell has provided finan­cial back­ing to groups and indi­vidu­als involved in similar efforts around the coun­try. In partic­u­lar, he hired four top members of a group called U.S. Elec­tion Integ­rity Plan, co-foun­ded by Shawn Smith, an elec­tion denier. The group received Lindell’s support about three months after Smith advised the Elbert County, Color­ado, clerk’s effort to copy and leak his county’s voting system data.

Lindell told Reuters he has spent about $30 million and hired up to 70 people, includ­ing lawyers and “cyber people,” partly in support of Cause of Amer­ica, an “elec­tion integ­rity” group also asso­ci­ated with Smith. Accord­ing to Color­ado News­line, Smith himself “appears in a video from the Jan. 6 insur­rec­tion among a viol­ent group of rioters engaged in a clash with police outside the U.S. Capitol.”

Patrick Byrne is another prom­in­ent figure caught up in the Janu­ary 6 commit­tee invest­ig­a­tion who has also been connec­ted to those seek­ing to access voting equip­ment. The commit­tee obtained a Decem­ber 2020 memo sent by Byrne, Lindell, and attor­ney Sidney Powell to a group of Repub­lican senat­ors that called on Pres­id­ent Trump to use the National Secur­ity Agency and Defense Depart­ment in an attempt to show that foreign powers had inter­vened in the 2020 elec­tion.

Byrne has “funded inde­pend­ent efforts to send teams of ‘hack­ers and cyber­sleuths’ to access voting computer systems across the coun­try,” accord­ing to the Daily Beast. He is connec­ted to another instance of unau­thor­ized access to elec­tion systems, this one in Geor­gia. The secur­ity breach appar­ently involves Scott Hall, a Geor­gia busi­ness­man and elec­tion denier whom Byrne has described as a “node in the network” of people invest­ig­at­ing the 2020 elec­tion.

Hall’s alleged efforts became known as a result of a lawsuit filed by the Coali­tion for Good Governance that chal­lenges the use of Geor­gi­a’s voting machines. In a court docu­ment related to the suit, the group’s exec­ut­ive director submit­ted evid­ence from a recor­ded phone call with a man who iden­ti­fies himself as Hall and states that he accom­pan­ied a group of people who “imaged every hard drive and every piece of equip­ment” in the county. Misty Hamp­ton, the county elec­tions super­visor at the time, has acknow­ledged that she provided access to county elec­tion systems.

In court filings, the Geor­gia secret­ary of state’s office has stated that it is in the midst of an invest­ig­a­tion into what occurred in Coffee County and that it replaced the county’s elec­tion manage­ment system in June 2021.

The good news in the story of elec­tion sabot­age activ­ists seek­ing access to elec­tion equip­ment is that they appear to have had very limited success in recruit­ing sympath­etic elec­tion offi­cials to support their cause. That could certainly change going forward as these same activ­ists seek to fill posi­tions that would put them in charge of running 2024 elec­tions — or support candid­ates who would do so.

This increased risk of both external and insider threats is why it’s so import­ant we take steps now to protect future elec­tions. That includes paying for and imple­ment­ing meas­ures to protect against unau­thor­ized access to crit­ical elec­tion systems.

