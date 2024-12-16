Over 120 House Democrats Urge Biden to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

With weeks to go until President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office with a Republican trifecta in the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives, more that 120 Democratic lawmakers on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to take a crucial step toward protecting millions of Americans from Trump’s far-right MAGA agenda by ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.

The ERA was passed by Congress in 1972, and met the requirement for it to be ratified by three-fourths of U.S. states in 2020, when Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment.

Yet during his first term, Trump and the Republican party blocked the implementation of the ERA, claiming that since nearly 50 years passed in between the amendment’s passage and the meeting of the ratification requirement, the threshold was not achieved by the deadline set by Congress.

“No Republican would care about” the deadline, said journalist Emma Vigeland, “if roles were reversed.”

There is no argument for Biden not to do this, except for a 1982 deadline that no Republican would care about if roles were reversed.



— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) December 16, 2024

Citing the U.S. Code, Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) — co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus for the Equal Rights Amendment — led their colleagues in telling Biden that the national Archivist, Colleen Shogan, is required to certify an amendment “when the National Archives and Records Administration receives official notice that a proposed amendment to the Constitution has been approved by enough states.”

All Biden has to do to ratify the amendment, which would explicitly outlaw sex and gender discrimination, is direct Shogan to publish the ERA, said the lawmakers.

“Solidifying your legacy on equal rights with a final action on the ERA would be a defining moment for the historic Biden-Harris administration and your presidency,” wrote the representatives, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.), and James McGovern (D-Mass.).

Earlier this month, 46 U.S. senators joined the call for Biden to ratify the ERA.

As Trump has bragged about his hand in the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and Republicans have advocated for a national abortion ban, reproductive right advocates have said that after being officially added to the U.S. Constitution, the ERA could be invoked by judges to overturn anti-abortion laws.

In Utah, a state-level ERA was invoked in September to place an abortion ban on hold.

“A constitutional guarantee against sex discrimination would strengthen the protection of reproductive rights, ensuring that people have the right to make decisions about their own bodies without political interference or unequal treatment,” wrote the lawmakers.

The signatories noted that portions of the Civil Rights Act and Education Amendments protect people from government-based sex discrimination, but gender equality is still “vulnerable to changes in the political landscape, judicial interpretations, and shifts in public opinion” because the Constitution does not explicitly protect it.

“By adding the ERA to the Constitution, it would establish an unambiguous guarantee that sex-based discrimination is unconstitutional,” wrote the lawmakers. “The ERA would help eliminate gender-based pay gaps, improve workplace protections, and ensure that gender biases no longer affect hiring, promotions, or job security. With the ERA enshrined in the Constitution, people who experience sex-based discrimination would have a clearer legal path to challenge discriminatory laws or policies. California’s state ERA did just that, securing protections for women in the workforce and ensuring equal treatment in education and healthcare.”

By directing Shogan to ratify and publish the ERA, they added, Biden would be throwing his unequivocal support behind an amendment supported by 78% of Americans, according to a 2020 Pew Research Center poll.

Biden said on August 26, Women’s Equality Day, that he has “long supported the ERA” and called on Congress “to act swiftly to recognize ratification of the ERA and affirm the fundamental truth that all Americans should have equal rights and protections under the law.”

But by simply “directing the archivist to publish the ERA,” said the lawmakers, Biden would “leave an indelible mark on the history of

this nation, demonstrating once again that your legacy is one of expanding rights, protecting freedoms, and securing a more inclusive future for all Americans. We urge you to take this final, transformative step toward ensuring the full promise of equality for every person in the United States.”

