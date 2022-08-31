News
Environment & Health

Life Expectancy in US Drops for Second Straight Year

Hospital patients are seen being moved between wings at the Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital on February 25, 2022, in New York.
By
Published
Share
Share via Facebook Share via Twitter Share via Email

Life expectancy in the United States has dropped for the second year in a row, a decline that is largely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s inequitable health care system, experts say.

Before the pandemic, the average life expectancy in the U.S. was 78 years and 10 months. In 2020, that number dropped to 77 years, and last year, it dropped to 76 years and one month.

The last time the nation’s life expectancy was this low was more than two decades ago, in 1996. The current drop is the largest two-year decline in the U.S. in almost 100 years of tracking the data.

The life expectancy for members of marginalized communities has undergone a particularly precipitous drop. Over the past two years, the life expectancy for Native Americans and Alaska Natives dropped by around 6.6 years.

“It’s a ridiculous decline. When I saw a 6.6 year decline over two years, my jaw dropped…. I made my staff re-run the numbers to make sure,” said Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch of the National Center for Health Statistics.

The life expectancy for Native Americans and Alaska Natives is now just 65 years, according to the new numbers. This figure is equivalent to the nation’s life expectancy overall in the 1940s.

The numbers were released in a government report on Wednesday, which cited the pandemic as the central reason for the decline. But experts say additional factors played a role, as other wealthy nations have not seen the same drops, and some have begun to see their life expectancies recover from declines brought on by the pandemic.

Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, attributes the discrepancy to the fact that other countries have had more effective vaccination campaigns and populations that are more willing to social distance and wear masks.

The U.S. health care system has also contributed to the decline, he said. While the U.S. is a world leader in terms of what kind of care it can provide, there are widespread socioeconomic disparities that make access to care more difficult, particularly for marginalized communities.

“The U.S. is clearly an outlier” among other wealthy nations, Woolf said to The New York Times.

Notably, the U.S. is the only large wealthy country in the world without universal health care.

A message for our readers

Friends, you may know that we’ve been fundraising tirelessly for the last few months, and you might be wondering why. The truth is that we’ve continued to face blatant censorship from big tech companies – Facebook and Google. Changes to the algorithms at these companies have forced Truthout to the bottom of social media feeds and searches, favoring corporate media companies instead. This is an unprecedented attack on independent journalism, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

Over time, these changes have had a harmful impact on our budget. Sadly, Truthout can no longer wholly rely on the flow of web traffic and the one-time donations that come from those visitors. We now face an existential threat after over two decades of publishing, and we must take action to meet this new challenge.

As we’ve looked for a new way to be sustainable, we’ve determined that we must increase (in fact, double) our number of monthly donors, starting with 50 donors in the next two days. When our readers give monthly, we can continue our unapologetic journalism knowing that we’re answerable to our readers, not corporate sponsors or ad salespeople. And when you give monthly, you join a progressive community of folks who care deeply about truthful and uncompromising news.

Please, start your tax-deductible monthly donation to Truthout today.

Donate Now