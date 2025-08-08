DOJ Allows UnitedHealth to Expand Its Conglomerate by Buying Up Competitor

“Big Medicine will profit at the expense of vulnerable hospice patients,” one health care analyst said.

The Trump Justice Department on Thursday paved the way for yet another corporate merger, this time settling a Biden-era legal challenge that aimed to block UnitedHealth Group from adding the home health and hospice care provider Amedisys to its eye-popping list of subsidiaries.

The DOJ’s Antitrust Division, which is under siege by lobbyists connected to the White House, said the settlement would require UnitedHealth and Amedisys to “divest 164 home health and hospice locations across 19 states.” The deal, which must be approved by a judge, would also require Amedisys to “pay a $1.1 million civil penalty to the United States for falsely certifying that it had provided ‘true, correct, and complete’ responses under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.”

The settlement was announced on the same day that Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) launched an investigation into UnitedHealth, specifically probing the company’s alleged practice of incentivizing nursing homes to slash patient care costs.

Warren was among those who criticized the UnitedHealth-Amedisys settlement, writing on social media that she “sounded the alarm about UnitedHealth’s attempt to purchase this home health giant years ago.”

“This is another half-baked merger settlement by the Trump DOJ — this time at the expense of the most vulnerable,” Warren added. “The public deserves to know if this deal is based on political favors.”

The settlement came as the Trump Justice Department is under growing scrutiny for terminating or sidelining top antitrust officials and acquiescing to lobbyists fighting DOJ merger lawsuits.

Last week, as Common Dreams reported, the Justice Department dropped an antitrust case against American Express Global Business Travel, a company that has paid Ballard Partners — Attorney General Pam Bondi’s former lobbying firm — hundreds of thousands of dollars this year to pressure the DOJ on antitrust matters.

Ballard has also been paid big money this year by UnitedHealth, far and away the most powerful healthcare company in the U.S. According to a recent analysis by the Center for Health and Democracy, UnitedHealth currently has around 2,700 subsidiaries, giving it a foothold in virtually every aspect of the U.S. healthcare system.

The legal challenge against UnitedHealth’s proposed $3.3 billion acquisition of Amedisys was brought in November 2024 by the Biden Justice Department alongside the attorneys general of Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York, each of whom backed the Trump DOJ’s settlement.

Upon announcing the challenge, then-Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter — the head of the Biden DOJ’s Antitrust Division — warned that “unless this $3.3 billion transaction is stopped, UnitedHealth Group will further extend its grip to home health and hospice care, threatening seniors, their families, and nurses.”

Emma Freer, senior policy analyst for healthcare at the American Economic Liberties Project, said in a statement Thursday that “the DOJ was right to challenge this deal, which would eliminate head-to-head competition that lowers costs, improves care quality, and betters working conditions for nurses and other caregivers.”

“This settlement abandons that goal and caves to UnitedHealth Group, one of the most dangerous monopolists in American healthcare,” said Freer. “It claims to divest home health and hospice care providers in overlapping markets but, in actuality, cedes them to similarly conflicted buyers, including a highly leveraged private equity firm.”

“As a result,” Freer added, “Big Medicine will profit at the expense of vulnerable hospice patients, some of whom will pay with their lives, and the workers who care for them.”

