Andrew Cuomo Resigns as Governor of New York Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

This story is developing and will be updated.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would be resigning in a webcast on Tuesday morning amid a months-long sexual harassment scandal in which multiple women have accused him of exhibiting inappropriate and alarming behavior spanning years of his time in power.

“This is one of the most challenging times for government in a generation. Government really needs to function today,” said Cuomo. “Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing. And I cannot be the cause of that.”

“I think that, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And, therefore, that’s what I’ll do,” Cuomo continued. His resignation will take effect in 14 days, he said.

The governor’s resignation comes as nearly a dozen women employees and former staffers have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and assault, in some cases groping and kissing women without their consent. Despite the growing pile of accusations, however, Cuomo has resisted calls to resign for months and denied the women’s accounts of his behavior.