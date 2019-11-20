xoài phạm | Truthout

xoài phạm is a Vietnamese trans person who has a complicated relationship with womanhood. She’s currently the digital media queen at Transgender Law Center. She comes from a long legacy of warriors, healers, fishers and swimmers. Her family arrived in California as refugees after the U.S. destroyed Southeast Asian land and communities. She is a writer, thinker and collaborative educator on issues of gender, imperialism, sex work and intimacy. Above all, she enjoys eating fruits on the beach with her loved ones.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-