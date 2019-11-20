 xoài phạm | Truthout

xoài phạm

xoài phạm is a Vietnamese trans person who has a complicated relationship with womanhood. She’s currently the digital media queen at Transgender Law Center. She comes from a long legacy of warriors, healers, fishers and swimmers. Her family arrived in California as refugees after the U.S. destroyed Southeast Asian land and communities. She is a writer, thinker and collaborative educator on issues of gender, imperialism, sex work and intimacy. Above all, she enjoys eating fruits on the beach with her loved ones.

Truthout
November 20, 2019