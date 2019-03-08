Victoria Knight is a reporter for Kaiser Health News (KHN). Knight recently graduated with her master’s in health journalism from the University of Georgia. While at Georgia she served as the graduate assistant for the Athens NPR station, WUGA, and reported on local health issues, with a focus on HIV/AIDS. Prior to becoming a reporter at KHN, she interned with CNN Health, the Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University and KHN. Her stories have been featured in Georgia Health News, CNN.com and The Daily Beast. She has a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Tennessee. Follow her on Twitter.