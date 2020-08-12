Vanessa Wills is assistant professor of philosophy at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She was recently the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) Visiting Chair in Ethics and Practice at the Munich Center for Ethics. Her areas of specialization are moral, social and political philosophy, 19th-century German philosophy (especially Karl Marx), and the philosophy of race. Wills is on the editorial board of Spectre Journal, a biannual journal of Marxist theory, strategy and analysis.