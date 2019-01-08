Thomas Wolf

Thomas (Tom) Wolf is counsel with the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, where his work focuses on redistricting and the census. An experienced constitutional lawyer and legal strategist, Tom advises on litigation strategy and legal policy matters, leads amicus strategies for cases in federal and state courts throughout the country and regularly participates as an amicus in cases before the United States Supreme Court.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-