Tatyana Monnay | Truthout

Tatyana Monnay is a mid-Missouri based multimedia journalist. Born and raised in South Florida, Tatyana grew up fascinated by the world of journalism. As the daughter of a journalist, she grew up in the newsroom. When Tatyana wasn’t practicing her multimedia editing skills, she spent time freelancing for the South Florida SunSentinel and obtaining leadership roles in her campus newspaper. She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism with an emphasis in convergence investigative reporting.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-