T. Christian Miller is a senior reporter for ProPublica. In more than 20 years as a professional journalist and foreign correspondent, Miller has covered four wars, a presidential campaign and reported from more than two-dozen countries. He has won numerous accolades for his work in the U.S. and abroad, including the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting, which he shared with Ken Armstrong of The Marshall Project for coverage of sexual assault. In 2015, he won two Emmy Awards for his work with Marcela Gaviria on a PBS Frontline documentary about the link between the Firestone tire company and the Liberian war criminal Charles Taylor. Miller’s work has been featured in The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, PBS Frontline, PBS Newshour, NPR and “All Things Considered,” among other major media outlets.
