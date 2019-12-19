Shane Claiborne | Truthout

Shane Claiborne is an author and activist. He’s the founder of The Simple Way, a faith community in Philadelphia, and he leads Red Letter Christians, a movement of people committed to living “as if Jesus meant the stuff he said.” Shane has written many books, including The Irresistible Revolution and Jesus for President. His latest book, Executing Grace, is about the death penalty, and Beating Guns is about gun violence. His work has been featured in Esquire, SPIN, Fox News, TIME, The Wall Street Journal, NPR and CNN.
