Samantha Waxman is a policy analyst within the State Fiscal Project. Her work focuses on tax credits for low-income families and budget and tax rules in states. Prior to joining the Center in 2017, she served as the Policy Fellow in Keith Ellison’s congressional office and consulted for philanthropists implementing public sector projects at Arabella Advisors.

She holds a Master’s degree in Social Policy from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Social Policy & Practice and a Bachelor’s degree in English and Classics from Bowdoin College.