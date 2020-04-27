Renee Dudley is a tech reporter at ProPublica. Before joining ProPublica in 2018, she was a member of the enterprise team at Reuters, where she reported extensively on issues with college-entrance exams. She uncovered a U.S. higher education admissions system corrupted by systematic cheating on standardized tests. Following public outcry over the use of leaked SAT exams and other issues Reuters uncovered, the test’s maker vowed to fix the problems. The series was named a 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist in National Reporting. She received the Society of Professional Journalists’ Pulliam Award in 2010 for her work upholding First Amendment rights while reporting for The Island Packet.