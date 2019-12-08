Preethi Nallu | Truthout

Writer, researcher and visual storyteller, Preethi Nallu reports on displacement issues for news media, UN agencies, think tanks and advocacy groups. After six years covering migration in the Mediterranean, she is documenting the returns of Afghan and Syrian refugees.
