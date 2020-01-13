Paige Alexandria | Truthout

Paige Alexandria is an advocate for abortion access. She is a freelance writer focusing on the intersection of reproductive health issues, and is a counselor at an abortion clinic in Texas. Her words have been featured in Vice, Progress Texas, and Scarleteen. She works with teens at Jane’s Due Process and volunteers through The Bridge Collective. She is a storyteller with We Testify, leadership program uplifting the voices of those who have had abortions, and is also apart of NARAL Pro-Choice Texas’ Next Gen fellowship.