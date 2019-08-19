Dr. Nancy Fresco is a research professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Scenarios Network for Alaska and Arctic Planning (SNAP) network coordinator. Her work focuses on forging effective collaborations, linking SNAP data to the needs of stakeholders and interpreting the results of complex modeling efforts. Her background is in biology, forest ecology and environmental education.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis.
