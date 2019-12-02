Monica Evans | Truthout

Monica Evans is a writer and community development practitioner based in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Since completing her masters in Development Studies in 2010, she has worked on environmental and community development projects in New Zealand, the Pacific and Latin America. She’s particularly passionate about participation, creativity and well-being, and has a keen interest in ecology and sustainability. She lives on New Zealand’s West Coast, where she teaches dance, grows vegetables and tends to her pet alpacas.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
