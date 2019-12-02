Monica Evans | Truthout

Monica Evans is a writer and community development practitioner based in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Since completing her masters in Development Studies in 2010, she has worked on environmental and community development projects in New Zealand, the Pacific and Latin America. She’s particularly passionate about participation, creativity and well-being, and has a keen interest in ecology and sustainability. She lives on New Zealand’s West Coast, where she teaches dance, grows vegetables and tends to her pet alpacas.