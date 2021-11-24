Michael Fortino, Ph.D. has been featured on the front page of the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, TIME, Newsweek, Nation’s Business and Psychology Today. He has appeared on ABC, CBS, NBC and featured on the “Tonight Show.” As host of The Leadership Series, Fortino had the honor of interviews with two U.S. presidents. In 2012, Fortino developed and launched a prison reform initiative he coined, the Federal Inmate Re-entry Success Through Strategic Transitional Employment Preparedness, the precursor to the FIRST STEP Act of 2018. His website is here.