Threats to democracy and truth itself are intensifying. Truthout’s uncorrupted, uncensored journalism is critical to fighting back, but we need to raise $40,000 in the next 6 days to continue publishing. Help us get essential knowledge into a world that needs revolution and healing: Donate what you can, today! Threats to democracy & truth itself are intensifying. Truthout’s uncorrupted, uncensored journalism is critical to fighting back, but we need to raise $40,000 in the next 6 days to continue publishing. Help us get essential knowledge into a world that needs revolution & healing: Donate today!