Martina Burtscher is a caseworker on Reprieve’s “Life After Guantánamo” project. She studied Arabic and Persian in the Middle East and France. She holds masters’ degrees in political science and international development from the University of Vienna. Before coming to Reprieve, Burtscher managed the largest refugee shelter in Vienna during the 2015-2016 refugee crisis. She spent many years in the Middle East, first as a student and freelance journalist during the Arab Spring, then as an International Committee of the Red Cross delegate.