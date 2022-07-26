Manal Tamimi is a Palestinian mother and human rights defender from the village of Nabi Saleh, currently occupied by Israel. Manal holds a master’s degree in international law from Al-Quds University. She is a former board member of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC). Since she was a teenager, Tamimi took part in leading protests in her school during the first Intifada as a member of the student youth movement. In 2008, when her village joined the popular resistance, Tamimi played a major role as a leader and advocacy officer from her village and was elected to the board of the PSCC. She was arrested three times by Israeli Occupation Forces and survived an assassination attempt by an Israeli sniper. Her husband has also been arrested and injured many times due to his activism as a journalist who documents the struggle under occupation of their village and surrounding areas. Tamimi’s two sons, Osama and Muhammad, have also been incarcerated for resisting Israeli Occupation. Manal Tamimi is a member of Mamas Activating Movements for Abolition and Solidarity (MAMAS) and co-author of Ahed Tamimi, A Girl who Fought Back.