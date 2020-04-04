Lucian K. Truscott IV, a graduate of West Point, has had a 50-year career as a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. He has covered stories such as Watergate, the Stonewall riots, and wars in Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan. He is also the author of five bestselling novels and several unsuccessful motion pictures. He has three children, lives on the East End of Long Island, and spends his time worrying about the state of our nation and furiously scribbling in a so-far fruitless attempt to make things better. Follow him on Twitter: @LucianKTruscott.