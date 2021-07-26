Linette Park is a visiting assistant professor in the African American Studies Department at Emory University. She is also the Thurgood Marshall Fellow in Dartmouth College’s African and African American Studies Program (2018-2020 academic years). Her research, situated in Black critical theories, carceral studies, psychoanalysis, and gender and sexuality studies, examines the long history of and collusion between lynching and policing that persist into the present. Her first book monograph that explores such topics is forthcoming with Stanford University Press.
Linette Park
Jul 26, 2021