Kristin Ohlson

Kristin Ohlson is the author of The Soil Will Save Us: How Scientists, Farmers and Foodies are Healing the Soil to Save the Planet. She lives in Portland, Oregon, and is working on a new book about cooperation in nature called Sweet in Tooth and Claw: Cooperation at the Heart of Nature, to be released in 2021 by Patagonia.

Truthout
August 11, 2019