Kassandra Frederique

Truthout needs your help. We only have 2 days left in our critical October campaign and still need to raise $25,000. It’ll take a big push from our readers, but it's not impossible. If 1,000 people give an average of $25 each, we’ll get there. Any amount will help - will you move us closer? Truthout needs your help. We only have 2 days left in our critical October campaign and still need to raise $25,000. It’ll take a big push from our readers, but it's not impossible. Any amount will help - will you move us closer?