Julia Watts Belser

Julia Watts Belser is a scholar, activist and rabbi working at the intersections of disability studies, queer feminist Jewish ethics and environmental justice. She is an associate professor at Georgetown University whose current research examines the nexus of climate change, disability and environmental justice through the prism of Jewish texts. A longtime advocate for disability and gender justice, she co-authored a Health Handbook for Women with Disabilities, developed in collaboration with disability activists from 42 countries, which helps disabled women organize in their local communities to challenge the root causes of poverty, gender violence and disability discrimination.

Truthout
September 20, 2019