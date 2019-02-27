Jordan N. DeLoach is a Black and queer artist, writer and organizer born and raised in Maryland. She uses art and writing to uplift the stories of Black queer, trans and gender nonconforming people. Visit Jordan’s website, or follow her on Twitter or Instagram.
