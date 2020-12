Jody Juneby Potts is Han Gwich’in and an enrolled tribal member of the Native Village of Eagle. Jody is the northern regional director at Native Movement, a traditional Gwich’in tattoo practitioner, dog musher and snowboard instructor. Every year since her children were young, she taught them how to hunt and fish on their traditional lands. Today, when she’s not in Fairbanks where she lives and works, she can be found at her family’s cabin on the Yukon.