 Jenny Ricks | Truthout

Jenny Ricks

Jenny Ricks is the Global Convenor of the Fight Inequality Alliance, a group of human rights, women’s rights, environmental, labor, faith-based, and other civil society organizations and movements. The new FIA report was supported by the Atlantic Fellows for Social and Economic Equity program at the International Inequalities Institute, London School of Economics and Political Science.

Truthout
November 30, 2019