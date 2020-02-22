Janna Adelstein is a research and program associate in the Democracy Program where she primarily focuses on promoting fair, diverse, and impartial courts. Prior to joining the Brennan Center, she was an intern at the Vera Institute of Justice, the office of the Rt Hon David Lammy MP of the UK Parliament, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, and at the office of U.S. Congressman Jim Cooper.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-