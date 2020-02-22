Janna Adelstein

Janna Adelstein is a research and program associate in the Democracy Program where she primarily focuses on promoting fair, diverse, and impartial courts. Prior to joining the Brennan Center, she was an intern at the Vera Institute of Justice, the office of the Rt Hon David Lammy MP of the UK Parliament, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, and at the office of U.S. Congressman Jim Cooper.

Truthout
February 22, 2020