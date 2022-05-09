Jaime Taylor has worked as a librarian in the public and private spheres for over a decade. Her professional interests include the racialized and gendered nature of librarianship, rethinking librarian education, flattening institutional structures beyond what is currently fashionable, and library technology and management’s intersections with neoliberal capitalism. Her nonprofessional interests include bicycles, cats and old houses. She currently works and lives on the unceded lands of the Nipmuc, Nonotuck and Pocumtuc peoples.