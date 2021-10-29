Irena Hwang is a data reporter at ProPublica. She previously worked at National Public Radio, The Associated Press and The Dallas Morning News. She has a master’s degree in journalism and doctorate in electrical engineering from Stanford University, and studied electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Irena Hwang is a data reporter at ProPublica. She previously worked at National Public Radio, The Associated Press and The Dallas Morning News. She has a master’s degree in journalism and doctorate in electrical engineering from Stanford University, and studied electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Oct 29, 2021