 India McKinney | Truthout

India McKinney

India McKinney is the director of federal affairs at the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). Prior to joining EFF, she spent over 10 years in Washington, D.C., as a legislative staffer to three members of Congress from California. Her work there primarily focused on the appropriations process, specifically analyzing and funding programs in the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and Justice. Her biggest legislative accomplishment was authorizing, funding and then naming a new outpatient Veterans Affairs/Defense Department clinic that will serve over 80,000 people.

Truthout
November 20, 2019